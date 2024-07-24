Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.07, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $351.15 Million

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $351.15 million, up by 18% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $321.94 million.
  • Net Income (GAAP): $6.61 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $46.80 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.07, compared to a loss of $0.56 per share in the same period last year.
  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): Grew 13% year-over-year in constant currency, reaching $1.31 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: $218 million in the first half of 2024, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.
  • Pega Cloud Backlog: Exceeded $1 billion for the first time, reflecting robust demand for cloud services.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Pegasystems, founded in 1983, provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management, with its key offering being the Pega Infinity platform. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers, particularly within the financial, insurance, and healthcare sectors.

1816210926928556032.png

Performance Overview

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial) reported total revenue of $351.15 million for Q2 2024, an 18% increase from $298.27 million in Q2 2023. This performance surpassed the analyst estimate of $321.94 million. The company also reported a GAAP net income of $6.61 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $46.80 million in the same period last year.

Key financial metrics include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue $351.15 million $298.27 million 18%
Net Income (GAAP) $6.61 million $(46.80) million *
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $0.07 $(0.56) *
Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.52 $0.01 5100%

Key Achievements and Challenges

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial) achieved several notable milestones in Q2 2024. The annual contract value (ACV) grew by 13% year-over-year in constant currency, reaching $1.31 billion. Additionally, cash flow from operations reached $220 million, and free cash flow hit $218 million in the first half of 2024. The Pega Cloud backlog exceeded $1 billion for the first time, indicating strong future revenue potential.

“Our approach to statistical AI and generative AI continues to be a significant differentiator,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO. “The offerings we’ve introduced, especially Pega GenAI Blueprint™, have captured the imagination of clients, prospects, and partners, allowing them to identify new possibilities and helping us drive deeper engagement.”

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the need to maintain high levels of innovation to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving software industry.

Financial Statements and Metrics

From the income statement, Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial) reported a gross profit of $254.21 million, up from $202.13 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses slightly decreased to $241.24 million from $243.42 million, contributing to an operating income of $12.97 million compared to a loss of $41.29 million in the previous year.

On the balance sheet, the company reported total assets of $1.54 billion, up from $1.51 billion at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $258.26 million from $229.90 million, reflecting strong liquidity. Total liabilities decreased to $1.10 billion from $1.16 billion, indicating improved financial stability.

In terms of cash flow, Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial) generated $220.24 million from operating activities in the first half of 2024, a significant increase from $113.75 million in the same period last year. This robust cash flow supports the company's ongoing investments in innovation and growth.

Analysis and Conclusion

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding revenue estimates and achieving significant growth in key metrics. The company's focus on AI and innovative solutions like Pega GenAI Blueprint™ has positioned it well for future growth. However, it must continue to navigate challenges such as currency fluctuations and competitive pressures in the software industry.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pegasystems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.