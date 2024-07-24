Moelis & Co Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.17, Revenue of $264.6 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Growth Highlighted in Latest Filing

20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $264.6 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $227.37 million and up 47% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $14.9 million for Q2 2024, translating to $0.17 per share (diluted).
  • First Half Revenue: $482.1 million, marking a 31% increase from the prior year period.
  • First Half GAAP Net Income: $32.4 million, or $0.39 per share (diluted).
  • Operating Expenses: $244.5 million for Q2 2024, up from $189.5 million in the prior year period, driven by increased compensation and benefits.
  • Balance Sheet: Strong financial position with $191.3 million in cash and short-term investments, and no debt or goodwill.
  • Dividend: Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on September 26, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Moelis & Co (MC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter and first half of 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and net income. The independent investment bank reported GAAP revenues of $264.6 million for Q2 2024, a 47% increase from the prior year period, and adjusted revenues of $264.6 million, up 45% year-over-year.

Company Overview

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It generates revenue from advisory transactions, with the majority of its revenue derived from the United States, followed by Europe and the rest of the world.

Performance and Challenges

Moelis & Co's performance in Q2 2024 reflects a robust recovery and growth across all major product areas. The firm reported GAAP net income of $14.9 million, or $0.17 per share (diluted), and adjusted net income of $14.5 million, or $0.18 per share (diluted). This compares favorably to a net loss of $13.2 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the prior year period. The firm's revenues and net income can fluctuate materially depending on the number, size, and timing of completed transactions, which poses a challenge in maintaining consistent financial performance.

Financial Achievements

Moelis & Co's financial achievements are significant for the capital markets industry, demonstrating the firm's ability to capitalize on market opportunities and execute its growth strategy effectively. The firm promoted seven advisory professionals to Managing Director and hired seven new Managing Directors, including three focused on Technology, Industrials, and Capital Structure Advisory.

1816211369264050176.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Variance
GAAP Revenues $264.6 million $179.9 million 47%
Adjusted Revenues $264.6 million $182.2 million 45%
GAAP Net Income $14.9 million ($13.2 million) N/M
Adjusted Net Income $14.5 million ($2.6 million) N/M
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $0.17 ($0.17) N/M
Diluted EPS (Adjusted) $0.18 ($0.04) N/M

Analysis of Performance

The significant increase in revenues and net income is primarily attributable to an increase in transaction completions across all key product areas. The firm's strong balance sheet, with cash and short-term investments of $191.3 million and no debt or goodwill, further underscores its financial stability. The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share reflects the firm's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Conclusion

Moelis & Co's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights the firm's strong performance and strategic growth initiatives. The substantial increase in revenues and net income, coupled with a robust balance sheet, positions the firm well for future growth. Investors and analysts will be keen to see how Moelis & Co continues to navigate the evolving market landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Moelis & Co for further details.

