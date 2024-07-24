MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.47, Revenue at $92.0 Million, Missing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $92.0 million in Q2, falling short of the estimated $100.04 million, and down 50% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 54.6%, an improvement from 51.7% in the prior quarter but slightly down from 55.9% in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP Operating Expenses: $91.0 million, representing 99% of net revenue, a decrease from $123.9 million in the prior quarter.
  • GAAP Loss from Operations: 44% of net revenue, a significant improvement from 78% in the prior quarter.
  • GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share: $0.47, compared to a loss of $0.88 in the prior quarter and a loss of $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Used $2.7 million, compared to $16.0 million provided in the prior quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, MaxLinear Inc (MXL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

1816211670805147648.png

Performance Overview

MaxLinear Inc (MXL, Financial) reported net revenue of $92.0 million for Q2 2024, a 3% sequential decline and a significant 50% drop year-over-year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $100.04 million. The GAAP gross margin was 54.6%, an improvement from 51.7% in the previous quarter but slightly down from 55.9% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $91.0 million, representing 99% of net revenue, a decrease from $123.9 million in the prior quarter but an increase from $108.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a GAAP loss from operations of 44% of net revenue, compared to a loss of 78% in the prior quarter and a loss of 3% in the year-ago quarter. Net cash flow used in operating activities was $2.7 million, a reversal from the $16.0 million provided in the prior quarter and $30.6 million provided in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, MaxLinear Inc (MXL, Financial) achieved a non-GAAP gross margin of 60.2%, which is relatively stable compared to 60.6% in the prior quarter and 61.0% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $74.8 million, or 81% of net revenue, consistent with the prior quarter but down from $82.5 million or 45% of net revenue in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP loss from operations was 21% of net revenue, compared to a loss of 18% in the prior quarter and income of 16% in the year-ago quarter.

MaxLinear Inc (MXL, Financial) faces significant challenges, including a substantial year-over-year revenue decline and increased operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. These challenges are critical as they may impact the company's ability to sustain profitability and manage future growth effectively.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $92.0 million $95.3 million $183.9 million
GAAP Gross Margin 54.6% 51.7% 55.9%
GAAP Operating Expenses $91.0 million $123.9 million $108.8 million
GAAP Loss from Operations 44% of net revenue 78% of net revenue 3% of net revenue
GAAP Diluted Loss per Share $0.47 $0.88 $0.05

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

MaxLinear Inc (MXL, Financial) reported total assets of $973.2 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $1,030.6 million at the end of the previous quarter. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $186.1 million, a decrease from $192.9 million in the prior quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.7 million, a significant decline from the $15.97 million provided in the prior quarter.

Management Commentary

“In conclusion, we are excited and confident in our progress in the infrastructure market with our wireless and optical interconnect products, even as we await a broadband recovery,” said Kishore Seendripu, PhD, Chairman and CEO. “In addition, our Ethernet, storage, Wi-Fi7, and fiber PON gateway products are all in the market today addressing additional new TAM, have strong customer traction, and are poised for meaningful growth. We are optimizing our efforts around these opportunities, which will be transformative for our future business while driving maximum value for our customers and shareholders.”

Analysis

MaxLinear Inc (MXL, Financial) faces a challenging environment with significant revenue declines and increased operating expenses. However, the company's stable gross margins and strategic focus on new product lines in the infrastructure market provide a potential pathway for future growth. Investors should monitor the company's ability to manage costs and capitalize on new market opportunities to drive long-term value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MaxLinear Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.