ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Reports Q2 2024 GAAP Net Loss of $(1.05) Per Share, Net Interest Income of $7.0 Million, and Distributable Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) released its 8-K filing on July 24, 2024, detailing its Q2 2024 financial performance.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Loss: Reported a GAAP net loss of $(51.3) million or $(1.05) per common share for Q2 2024.
  • Net Interest Income: Achieved net interest income of $7.0 million for the quarter.
  • Distributable Earnings: Distributable earnings available to common stockholders were $52.5 million, equating to $1.08 per common share.
  • Book Value: Book value per common share decreased to $20.30 as of June 30, 2024, from $22.07 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Dividends: Paid common stock dividends of $0.24 per share per month, totaling $0.72 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Liquidity: Maintained liquidity, including cash and unencumbered securities, of $630.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Debt to Equity Ratio: Reported a debt to equity ratio of 6.09:1, with implied leverage, including TBA Securities, at 7.44:1.
Article's Main Image

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.-government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. The company's investment portfolio includes mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities, and multifamily mortgage-backed securities. Most of ARMOUR's investments are long-term, fixed-rate agency RMBS, with Fannie Mae guaranteeing most of the company's holdings. ARMOUR derives substantially all its revenue as interest income from its investments.

Performance Overview

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR, Financial) reported a GAAP net loss related to common stockholders of $(51.3) million, or $(1.05) per common share, for Q2 2024. This result significantly missed the analyst estimate of $0.59 earnings per share. The company also reported net interest income of $7.0 million and distributable earnings available to common stockholders of $52.5 million, or $1.08 per common share.

1816212025521631232.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR, Financial) managed to maintain a book value per common share of $20.30 as of June 30, 2024, down from $22.07 as of March 31, 2024. The company paid common stock dividends of $0.24 per share per month, totaling $0.72 per share for Q2.

ARMOUR's liquidity, including cash and unencumbered agency and U.S. government securities, stood at $630.2 million. The agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolio totaled $8.9 billion, and TBA Agency Securities totaled $1.2 billion. The company's debt to equity ratio was 6.09:1, with implied leverage, including TBA Securities and forward settling sales and unsettled purchases, at 7.44:1.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Interest Income $7.0 million $5.3 million
Distributable Earnings $55.5 million $43.4 million
Net Income (Loss) $(48.3) million $14.5 million
Distributable Earnings per Common Share $1.08 $0.82
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $(1.05) $0.24

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR, Financial) reported total assets of $10.05 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from $12.34 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's liabilities totaled $8.89 billion, compared to $11.07 billion at the end of 2023. Stockholders' equity stood at $1.16 billion, down from $1.27 billion at the end of 2023.

Analysis and Commentary

The significant GAAP net loss and the decrease in book value per common share highlight the challenges ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR, Financial) faces in the current economic environment. The company's ability to generate distributable earnings and maintain liquidity is crucial for sustaining its dividend payments and overall financial health.

"The company's external manager has waived a portion of its contractual management fee at the rate of $1.65 million per quarter for each of Q2 2024 and Q1 2024."

This waiver indicates a proactive approach to managing expenses and supporting the company's financial stability.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.