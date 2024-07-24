CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.51 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $11.5M Misses Estimates

Performance Overview and Financial Highlights

Summary
  • Net Income: $2.7 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $2.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.51, meeting analyst estimates of $0.51.
  • Revenue: $11.5 million in net interest and dividend income, compared to $11.1 million in Q2 2023, falling short of the estimated $12.3 million.
  • Total Assets: Increased by $103.8 million, or 7.1%, to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total Deposits: Rose by $82.6 million to $1.35 billion, compared to $1.27 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Declined to 3.18% from 3.29% in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: Decreased significantly to $688,000 from $2.3 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to the sale of the subsidiary insurance agency.
On July 24, 2024, CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second quarter and year-to-date 2024 financial results. CB Financial Services Inc operates as a bank holding company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Community Bank, offering a range of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, along with various deposit products.

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, CB Financial Services Inc reported a net income of $2.7 million, slightly down from $2.8 million in the same period last year. The earnings per diluted common share (EPS) stood at $0.51, aligning with the analyst estimate of $0.51. Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) was also $2.7 million, compared to $2.8 million in the previous year. The company's performance was impacted by the December 2023 sale of its subsidiary insurance agency, Exchange Underwriters (EU), which led to a decrease in noninterest income and noninterest expense.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the challenges, CB Financial Services Inc achieved several financial milestones. Net interest and dividend income increased by 3.6% to $11.5 million, compared to $11.1 million in the same quarter last year. However, the net interest margin (NIM) declined to 3.18% from 3.29%. The company's total assets grew by 6.7% to $1.6 billion, while total deposits increased by $82.6 million to $1.35 billion.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (GAAP) $2.7 million $2.8 million
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $2.7 million $2.8 million
Earnings per Diluted Share (GAAP) $0.51 $0.54
Net Interest and Dividend Income $11.5 million $11.1 million
Total Assets $1.6 billion $1.5 billion
Total Deposits $1.35 billion $1.27 billion

Management Commentary

President and CEO John H. Montgomery commented, “The first half of the year has reflected ongoing trends of net interest margin pressure due to heightened funding costs that have been driven by prevailing market rates, however, our previously announced balance sheet strategies and continued commercial loan production are contributing to stabilization and improvement in this area."

Analysis and Conclusion

CB Financial Services Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience amidst market challenges. The company's strategic initiatives, including the sale of its subsidiary insurance agency and the implementation of new systems, have positioned it for future growth. The increase in net interest and dividend income, along with the growth in total assets and deposits, highlights the company's strong financial foundation. However, the decline in net interest margin and the impact of the sale of Exchange Underwriters indicate areas that require ongoing attention.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CB Financial Services Inc for further details.

