Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $0.21, Revenue Misses at $33.98 Million

Software Operations Bookings Up 10.3% From Prior Quarter

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $33.98 million, fell short of estimates of $34.31 million, reflecting a 6.8% year-over-year decline.
  • GAAP EPS: Not provided in the summary.
  • Software Operations Bookings: $8.7 million, up 10.3% from the first quarter of 2024, including 18 six-figure and one seven-figure customer contracts.
  • Wireless Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU): $7.84, showing a year-over-year increase.
  • Net Unit Churn: Improved to 0.8% in the second quarter, down from 1.6% in the prior quarter.
  • Capital Returned to Stockholders: $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Research and Development Costs: $6.1 million in the first six months of 2024, supporting future growth initiatives.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Spok Holdings Inc is a provider of healthcare communications, offering services such as Value-Added Services, Advisory Services, Assessment Services, and Adoption Services across three market segments: Healthcare, Government, and Large Enterprise.

1816212316342087680.png

Performance Overview

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) reported total revenue of $33.98 million for Q2 2024, a 6.8% decrease from $36.46 million in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $34.31 million. However, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.19.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue shortfall, Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) achieved notable milestones in its software operations. Software operations bookings totaled $8.7 million, up 10.3% from the first quarter of 2024. The company secured 18 six-figure customer contracts and one seven-figure customer contract during the quarter. The software backlog increased nearly 4% year-over-year to $55.0 million.

"Our goal has been and continues to be to reliably and consistently forecast and generate cash flow in order to return capital to our loyal stockholders over the long-term. We are achieving that goal," said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc.

Income Statement Highlights

Category Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change (%)
Total Revenue $33.98 million $36.46 million (6.8)%
Wireless Revenue $18.30 million $18.88 million (3.1)%
Software Revenue $15.69 million $17.59 million (10.8)%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) reported research and development costs of $6.1 million for the first six months of 2024, reflecting its commitment to investing in industry-leading solutions. The company returned $6.3 million in capital to stockholders during the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was $14.6 million, with net income totaling $7.7 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) continues to navigate challenges in its wireless segment, with a 3.1% decline in wireless revenue. However, the company’s focus on software operations and strategic investments in R&D are expected to drive future growth. The improvement in software operations bookings and a growing backlog are positive indicators for the company’s long-term prospects.

Overall, while Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) missed revenue estimates for Q2 2024, its strong EPS performance and strategic focus on software operations provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors will be keen to monitor the company’s progress in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Spok Holdings Inc for further details.

