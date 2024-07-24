Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $0.61, Revenue Falls Short at $1.39 Billion

Q2 Sales Growth Driven by TMTT, TAVR Sales Lag Behind Expectations

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.39 billion, up 7% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $1.65 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.61, below analyst estimates of $0.69.
  • Net Income: $366.3 million, compared to $307.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 79.4%, down from 80.2% in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow of $333 million for the quarter.
  • Sales Growth: TAVR sales grew 5%, TMTT sales surged 75%, and Surgical Structural Heart sales increased by 3%.
  • Cash and Investments: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $2.0 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a leader in medical devices for structural heart disease, reported mixed results with a notable performance in its Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) segment, but underwhelming growth in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) sales.

Company Overview

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Performance and Challenges

Edwards Lifesciences reported Q2 sales of $1.39 billion, reflecting a 7% growth year-over-year, or 8% on a constant currency basis. However, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.69. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.70, slightly above expectations. The revenue of $1.39 billion fell short of the estimated $1.65 billion.

CEO Bernard Zovighian commented,

Second quarter total company sales growth of 8 percent reflected strong contributions from our rapidly growing TMTT product group, offset by lower-than-expected growth in TAVR."

Financial Achievements

Edwards Lifesciences' TMTT segment saw a remarkable 75% growth, contributing significantly to the company's overall performance. The introduction of the EVOQUE tricuspid replacement system and the PASCAL repair system has been well-received, with strong adoption in both the U.S. and Europe.

In contrast, TAVR sales grew by only 5%, or 6% on a constant currency basis, reaching $1.0 billion. The company faced regional pressures and maintained pricing, but the performance of its SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA platform remained strong in the U.S. and Japan.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,385.9 million $1,295.5 million
Gross Profit $1,100.6 million $1,038.6 million
Operating Income $369.1 million $263.5 million
Net Income $366.4 million $254.2 million
EPS $0.61 $0.42

Analysis and Outlook

Despite the mixed results, Edwards Lifesciences remains optimistic about its future growth. The company expects full-year 2024 sales growth of 8 to 10%, although it has lowered its TAVR guidance to 5 to 7% from the previous 8 to 10%. The TMTT guidance has been increased to the higher end of $320 to $340 million.

Edwards Lifesciences continues to invest in its structural heart innovations and clinical trials, such as the PROGRESS and EARLY TAVR trials, which could significantly impact the treatment of aortic stenosis patients. The company is also engaged with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on coverage for the EVOQUE system, which could enhance patient access to this breakthrough therapy.

For Q3 2024, the company anticipates sales of $1.56 to $1.64 billion and EPS of $0.67 to $0.71, assuming the inclusion of Critical Care for the entire quarter.

Overall, while Edwards Lifesciences faces challenges in its TAVR segment, its strong performance in TMTT and ongoing innovations position it well for sustainable growth in the coming years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Edwards Lifesciences Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.