Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.07 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $367 Million

Company Raises Full-Year 2024 EPS Outlook Amid Robust Development Pipeline Growth

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $367 million, slightly below analyst estimates of $370.57 million.
  • Net Income: $86 million, a 23% increase over the prior-year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.07, a 30% increase from $0.82 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $178 million, up 13% year-over-year.
  • System-wide Rooms Growth: 4% year-over-year, with 1% growth in the U.S. and 8% internationally.
  • Development Pipeline: Grew 7% year-over-year to a record 245,000 rooms.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $162 million through share repurchases and dividends.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting strong second-quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2024. The company, which operates 872,000 rooms across more than 20 brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, and Ramada, has shown significant growth and resilience in the travel and leisure industry.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH, Financial) reported a 2% increase in global RevPAR (Revenue per Available Room) in constant currency, with system-wide rooms growing by 4% year-over-year. The company opened over 18,000 rooms globally, including more than 7,000 in the U.S., marking a 16% year-over-year increase. Additionally, Wyndham awarded 180 development contracts globally, a 33% increase from the previous year.

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges such as a flat growth in U.S. RevPAR and a 12% decline in the APAC region's RevPAR due to difficult year-over-year comparisons. These challenges highlight the importance of strategic growth and market adaptation in maintaining competitive advantage.

Financial Achievements

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH, Financial) reported a 30% increase in diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $1.07, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.97. Adjusted diluted EPS grew by 22% to $1.13. Net income for the second quarter was $86 million, a 23% increase over the prior-year quarter, while adjusted net income rose by 14% to $91 million. The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 13% to $178 million.

1816214844001644544.png

These financial achievements are crucial for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH, Financial) as they reflect the company's ability to generate cash and sustain growth in a competitive industry. The company's resilience and cash-generative business model were emphasized by Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, who stated:

“The resilience and highly cash generative nature of our business model was once again on full display this quarter.”

Key Financial Metrics

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH, Financial) reported fee-related and other revenues of $366 million, a 2% increase from the previous year. The company's net income rose to $86 million, up from $70 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $178 million, reflecting a 13% increase year-over-year.

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with a cash balance of $70 million and approximately $820 million in total liquidity. The net debt leverage ratio stood at 3.5 times, within the company's target range of 3 to 4 times.

Development Pipeline and Outlook

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH, Financial) continues to expand its development pipeline, which grew by 7% year-over-year to a record 245,000 rooms. The company awarded 180 new contracts during the second quarter, including 96 in the U.S., representing a 33% increase year-over-year.

The company has refined its full-year 2024 outlook, projecting adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.32, up from the prior outlook of $4.18 to $4.30. This adjustment reflects the company's strong performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Revenues $367 million $362 million +1.4%
Net Income $86 million $70 million +23%
Adjusted EBITDA $178 million $158 million +13%
Diluted EPS $1.07 $0.82 +30%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.13 $0.93 +22%

Conclusion

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and raising its full-year EPS outlook. The company's strategic growth initiatives and robust development pipeline position it well for continued success in the travel and leisure industry. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc for further details.

