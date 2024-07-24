Amedisys Inc (AMED) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.98 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $591.2M Beats Expectations

Revenue Surpasses Expectations While EPS Falls Short

Summary
  • Revenue: $591.2 million, surpassing estimates of $578.83 million and up from $553.0 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $32.3 million, inclusive of $11.9 million in merger-related expenses, compared to a net loss of $80.3 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.98 per diluted share, a significant improvement from a loss of $2.46 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $73.2 million, slightly down from $74.6 million in the previous year.
  • Six-Month Revenue: $1,162.6 million, an increase from $1,109.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Six-Month Net Income: $46.7 million, inclusive of $32.6 million in merger-related expenses, compared to a net loss of $55.0 million in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Amedisys Inc (AMED, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Amedisys Inc is a healthcare services company in the United States, providing home healthcare services, hospice services, high acuity care, and personal care services. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Home Health segment.

Performance Overview

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, Amedisys Inc reported a net service revenue of $591.2 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $578.83 million. This marks an increase of $38.2 million compared to the same period in 2023. However, the company reported a net income attributable to Amedisys Inc of $32.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, which fell short of the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11.

1816215343308369920.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, Amedisys Inc faced challenges in maintaining its profitability. The net income for the quarter included merger-related expenses totaling $11.9 million. Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys Inc was $43.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $44.9 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $73.2 million, slightly down from $74.6 million in 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Service Revenue $591.2 million $553.0 million
Net Income Attributable to Amedisys Inc $32.3 million $(80.3) million
EPS (Diluted) $0.98 $(2.46)
Adjusted Net Income (Diluted) $1.32 $1.37
Adjusted EBITDA $73.2 million $74.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Amedisys Inc reported total assets of $2.12 billion, up from $2.06 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $149.9 million from $126.5 million. Total liabilities stood at $938.5 million, slightly down from $940.4 million at the end of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six-month period was $45.8 million, compared to $86.7 million in the same period last year.

Segment Performance

The Home Health segment, which is the largest revenue contributor, reported net service revenue of $377.4 million for the quarter, up from $349.8 million in Q2 2023. The Hospice segment also showed growth, contributing significantly to the overall revenue increase.

Analysis and Conclusion

Amedisys Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlights its ability to generate higher revenues despite facing profitability challenges. The company's focus on expanding its Home Health and Hospice segments has yielded positive results. However, the merger-related expenses and other operational costs have impacted the net income. Investors should monitor how the company manages these expenses and its ongoing merger with UnitedHealth Group, which could have significant implications for future performance.

For more detailed insights and financial data, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amedisys Inc for further details.

