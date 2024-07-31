Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $130.6M, GAAP EPS at $0.19, Both Miss Analyst Estimates

Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) released its 8-K filing on July 24, 2024, detailing its second quarter financial performance.

Summary
  • Revenue: $130.6 million, slightly below analyst estimates of $132.17 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.19, fell short of analyst estimates of $0.22.
  • Operating Income: $16.0 million, up 86.8% sequentially but down 15.3% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $14.3 million, with net debt reduced by $15.8 million during the quarter.
  • Operating Margins: 13%, showing an improvement of over 100 basis points sequentially.
  • Dividend Announcement: Quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share approved for Q3 2024.
Article's Main Image

Core Laboratories Inc (CLB, Financial), a premier provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services for oil and gas exploration and production, reported its second quarter 2024 earnings. The company posted revenue of $130.6 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $132.17 million. However, the earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 met the analyst estimate.

1816215545259913216.png

Performance Overview

Core Laboratories Inc (CLB, Financial) reported a slight sequential and year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $130.6 million. The operating income was $16.0 million, with an EPS of $0.19 on a GAAP basis. Excluding specific items, the operating income was $16.4 million, yielding operating margins of 13%, and an EPS of $0.22, up 16% sequentially and 5% year-over-year.

Segment Analysis

Reservoir Description: This segment saw revenue of $86.3 million, up 2% sequentially and 3% year-over-year. Operating income on a GAAP basis was $11.4 million, while operating income, ex-items, was $11.8 million, yielding operating margins of 14%. The segment's performance was driven by increased demand for reservoir rock and fluid analysis across global operations.

Production Enhancement: This segment posted revenue of $44.3 million, down slightly sequentially and flat year-over-year. Operating income on a GAAP basis was $4.4 million, while operating income, ex-items, was $4.5 million, yielding operating margins of 10%. The segment's performance reflects ongoing demand for completion diagnostic services and improved penetration of completion products in the U.S.

Financial Achievements

Core Laboratories Inc (CLB, Financial) reported significant improvements in free cash flow, generating $14.3 million in the second quarter. The company reduced its net debt by $15.8 million, bringing the leverage ratio down to 1.66 from 1.76 in the previous quarter. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 26, 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 % Change QoQ % Change YoY
Revenue $130.6M $129.6M $127.9M 0.7% 2.1%
Operating Income $16.0M $8.6M $18.9M 86.8% -15.3%
Net Income $9.0M $3.2M $22.8M 180.5% -60.5%
Diluted EPS $0.19 $0.07 $0.48 171.4% -60.4%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Core Laboratories Inc (CLB, Financial) reported total assets of $597.8 million, up 1.7% from the previous quarter. The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased by 18.7% to $17.7 million. The net debt was reduced by $15.8 million, and the leverage ratio improved to 1.66.

Commentary

Core’s CEO, Larry Bruno stated, “Core Lab revenue was up slightly sequentially, but our team delivered nice improvements in operating income, operating margins, incremental margins, free cash flow and earnings per share for the Company. Demand for our Reservoir Description services continued to grow across our international laboratory network despite continuing headwinds from on-going geopolitical conflicts.”

Analysis

Core Laboratories Inc (CLB, Financial) demonstrated resilience in its second quarter performance, with slight revenue growth and significant improvements in operating income and free cash flow. The company's focus on reducing debt and maintaining a strong balance sheet is commendable. However, challenges such as geopolitical conflicts and fluctuating demand in the U.S. onshore market may pose risks in the near term.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Core Laboratories Inc for further details.

