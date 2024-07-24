Origin Bancorp Inc (OBK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.67 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $96.4 Million Exceeds Expectations

Strong Performance Despite Challenges

Summary
  • Net Income: $21.0 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share for Q2 2024, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $73.9 million, an increase of $567,000, or 0.8%, compared to the previous quarter.
  • Total Loans Held for Investment (LHFI): $7.96 billion as of June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $59.1 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2024.
  • Total Deposits: $8.51 billion, reflecting a slight increase of $5.4 million, or 0.1%, compared to the previous quarter.
  • Noninterest Income: $22.5 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 30.1%, from the previous quarter, marking the highest level since becoming a publicly traded company in 2018.
  • Stockholders’ Equity: $1.10 billion, reflecting an increase of $17.0 million, or 1.6%, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • Book Value Per Common Share: $35.23, an increase of $0.44, or 1.3%, compared to the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Origin Bancorp Inc (OBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The financial holding company reported net income of $21.0 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.62 per share. The company also reported revenue of $96.4 million, exceeding the estimated $91.08 million.

Company Overview

Origin Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high-net-worth individuals, and retail clients. The bank principally operates in one business segment, community banking, and generates the majority of its revenue from interest earned on loans and investments, service charges, and fees on deposit accounts.

Performance and Challenges

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Origin Bancorp Inc reported net income of $21.0 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the previous quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings were $32.0 million, slightly up from $31.9 million in the previous quarter.

Despite the positive earnings, the company faced challenges, including a questioned activity involving a single banker in East Texas, which led to a reversal of $1.2 million of accrued interest and impacted the net interest margin (NIM). The NIM-FTE was 3.17% for the quarter, a slight decrease from the previous quarter.

Financial Achievements

Origin Bancorp Inc achieved several financial milestones during the quarter:

  • Total loans held for investment (LHFI) increased by $59.1 million to $7.96 billion.
  • Total deposits rose by $5.4 million to $8.51 billion.
  • Noninterest income reached $22.5 million, the highest level since the company went public in 2018.
  • Book value per common share increased to $35.23, and tangible book value per common share rose to $29.77.
  • Stockholders’ equity grew by $17.0 million to $1.10 billion.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the earnings report include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $73.9 million $73.3 million $75.3 million
Noninterest Income $22.5 million $17.3 million $15.6 million
Noninterest Expense $64.4 million $58.7 million $58.9 million
Net Income $21.0 million $22.6 million $21.8 million
Basic Earnings Per Share $0.67 $0.73 $0.71

Analysis

Origin Bancorp Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience and growth despite facing internal challenges. The increase in loans and deposits, along with record noninterest income, highlights the company's strong market position. However, the questioned activity in East Texas and the resulting impact on net interest margin indicate areas that require close monitoring.

Overall, Origin Bancorp Inc's ability to exceed analyst estimates and achieve significant financial milestones positions it well for future growth, making it an attractive consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Origin Bancorp Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.