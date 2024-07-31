Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries. Majority of the revenue is derived from United States.

Performance Overview

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB, Financial) reported net sales of $133.2 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $130.18 million. However, this represents a decline from $168.8 million in Q2 2023. The gross profit margin improved significantly to 40.1%, up from 32.9% in the same period last year. Net earnings for the quarter were $18.8 million, down from $27.8 million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net sales, Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB, Financial) achieved a notable improvement in its gross profit margin, which is crucial for maintaining profitability in the competitive hardware industry. The adjusted EBITDA was $27.4 million, representing 20.6% of sales, compared to $28.6 million (17.0% of sales) in Q2 2023. This indicates a more efficient cost structure and better operational management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Net Sales $133.2 million $168.8 million Gross Profit Margin 40.1% 32.9% Net Earnings $18.8 million $27.8 million Adjusted EBITDA $27.4 million $28.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB, Financial) reported total assets of $567.6 million as of June 30, 2024, slightly down from $571.6 million at the end of 2023. The company maintained a strong cash position with $84.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The total liabilities stood at $211.2 million, resulting in a stockholders' equity of $356.4 million.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, with sales achieving the higher end of our guidance coupled with continued margin improvement,” said Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO. “The factors contributing to the second quarter were as expected, with solid results within the commercial air, defense and rail end markets, which partially offset the lower volume of sales into our networking customers and distribution partners during the quarter as they continue to work through inventory on hand,” concluded Mr. Bernstein.

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO, added “Consistent with our views expressed last quarter, we expect more positive momentum closer to the end of 2024. Our Magnetic Solutions segment, while down from Q2-23, showed modest recovery sequentially from the first quarter of this year which is a positive sign. On the distribution front, the consensus takeaway from an industry conference in May was encouraging, and indicated that the worst is behind us."

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to Q3 2024, Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB, Financial) anticipates net sales in the range of $118 to $126 million with gross margins between 34-36%. The company expects some downward pressure on its Power sales due to recently enacted trade restrictions affecting a former supplier. Despite these challenges, the management remains focused on profitable top-line growth to fuel future development and success.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bel Fuse Inc for further details.