Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $1.45, Revenue $133.2 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) released its 8-K filing on July 24, 2024, detailing its second-quarter financial results.

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $133.2 million, surpassing estimates of $130.18 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 40.1%, a significant increase from 32.9% in Q2-23.
  • Net Earnings: $18.8 million, down from $27.8 million in Q2-23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $27.4 million (20.6% of sales), compared to $28.6 million (17.0% of sales) in Q2-23.
  • Share Repurchase: 126,552 shares repurchased at an aggregate cost of $7.9 million in Q2-24.
Article's Main Image

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries. Majority of the revenue is derived from United States.

Performance Overview

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB, Financial) reported net sales of $133.2 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $130.18 million. However, this represents a decline from $168.8 million in Q2 2023. The gross profit margin improved significantly to 40.1%, up from 32.9% in the same period last year. Net earnings for the quarter were $18.8 million, down from $27.8 million in Q2 2023.

1816215688893853696.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net sales, Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB, Financial) achieved a notable improvement in its gross profit margin, which is crucial for maintaining profitability in the competitive hardware industry. The adjusted EBITDA was $27.4 million, representing 20.6% of sales, compared to $28.6 million (17.0% of sales) in Q2 2023. This indicates a more efficient cost structure and better operational management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $133.2 million $168.8 million
Gross Profit Margin 40.1% 32.9%
Net Earnings $18.8 million $27.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $27.4 million $28.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB, Financial) reported total assets of $567.6 million as of June 30, 2024, slightly down from $571.6 million at the end of 2023. The company maintained a strong cash position with $84.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The total liabilities stood at $211.2 million, resulting in a stockholders' equity of $356.4 million.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, with sales achieving the higher end of our guidance coupled with continued margin improvement,” said Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO. “The factors contributing to the second quarter were as expected, with solid results within the commercial air, defense and rail end markets, which partially offset the lower volume of sales into our networking customers and distribution partners during the quarter as they continue to work through inventory on hand,” concluded Mr. Bernstein.
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO, added “Consistent with our views expressed last quarter, we expect more positive momentum closer to the end of 2024. Our Magnetic Solutions segment, while down from Q2-23, showed modest recovery sequentially from the first quarter of this year which is a positive sign. On the distribution front, the consensus takeaway from an industry conference in May was encouraging, and indicated that the worst is behind us."

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to Q3 2024, Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB, Financial) anticipates net sales in the range of $118 to $126 million with gross margins between 34-36%. The company expects some downward pressure on its Power sales due to recently enacted trade restrictions affecting a former supplier. Despite these challenges, the management remains focused on profitable top-line growth to fuel future development and success.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bel Fuse Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.