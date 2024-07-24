Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.67 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $71.4M Misses Expectations

Company Faces Goodwill Impairment, Reports Net Loss

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $83.8 million or $2.78 per share for Q2 2024, primarily due to a $104.2 million goodwill impairment charge.
  • Operating Net Income: Excluding the goodwill impairment, operating net income was $20.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share.
  • Revenue: Net interest income was $71.4 million for Q2 2024, compared to $74.7 million in the prior quarter.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: Increased to 1.33% of total loans at quarter-end, up from 1.25% in the prior quarter.
  • Deposits: Total deposits were $8.3 billion at quarter-end, down 2.8% from the prior quarter-end.
  • Nonperforming Assets: Increased to $98.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, up from 0.79% in the prior quarter.
  • Capital Ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 13.9%, and the Tier 1 capital leverage ratio grew to 10.6%.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Eagle Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, EagleBank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services.

Performance Overview

Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN, Financial) reported a net loss of $83.8 million or $2.78 per share for Q2 2024, primarily due to a $104.2 million impairment in the value of goodwill. Excluding this impairment, the company's operating net income was $20.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share, which is above the analyst estimate of $0.43 per share. However, the reported revenue of $71.4 million fell short of the estimated $75.00 million.

1816215703360008192.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $71.4 million $74.7 million $71.8 million
Provision for Credit Losses $9.0 million $35.2 million $5.2 million
Noninterest Income $5.3 million $3.6 million $8.6 million
Noninterest Expense $146.5 million $40.0 million $38.0 million
Net (Loss) Income $(83.8) million $(0.3) million $28.7 million

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company increased its Tier 1 capital leverage ratio to 10.6% and its Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio to 13.9%. These metrics are crucial for maintaining regulatory capital requirements and ensuring financial stability.

However, the company faced challenges, including a slight decline in net interest margin to 2.40% from 2.43% in the previous quarter. Additionally, nonperforming assets increased to $98.9 million, representing 0.88% of total assets, up from 0.79% in the prior quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $71.4 million, down from $74.7 million in Q1 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average balances of deposits held with other banks. Provision for credit losses decreased significantly to $9.0 million from $35.2 million in the previous quarter, reflecting updates to the qualitative components of the CECL model.

Noninterest income increased to $5.3 million from $3.6 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to other income associated with the sale of a small mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Noninterest expense surged to $146.5 million, mainly due to the $104.2 million goodwill impairment charge.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total loans at the end of Q2 2024 were $8.0 billion, a slight increase from $7.98 billion in the previous quarter. Deposits decreased by 2.8% to $8.3 billion, primarily due to a decline in deposits from a third-party payment processor and public and brokered funding. The company's total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity stood at $4.0 billion.

Commentary

"The Company's operating results materially improved from the first quarter due to a normalization of charge-offs from our loan portfolio. We continue to execute on our strategic plan as evidenced by initiatives such as the addition of the Expatriate Banking Services Division and the continued success of our digital banking channel," said Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
"While the Company experienced a net loss on a GAAP basis due to the impairment charge on goodwill, operating performance significantly improved from last quarter evidenced by operating net income increasing $20.7 million to $20.4 million in the second quarter," added Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis

The goodwill impairment significantly impacted Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN, Financial)'s financial results for Q2 2024. However, the company's core operating performance showed improvement, and key capital ratios remained strong. The decline in net interest margin and increase in nonperforming assets are areas of concern that the company needs to address. Overall, while the goodwill impairment poses a significant challenge, the company's strategic initiatives and strong capital ratios provide a foundation for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eagle Bancorp Inc for further details.

