Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $0.31, Revenue Beats at $51.4 Million

Net Income Declines Year-Over-Year Amidst Revenue Growth

45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $6.2 million for Q2 2024, down from $9.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.31 per diluted share, below analyst estimate of $0.36.
  • Revenue: $51.4 million, surpassing analyst estimate of $49.06 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $24.0 million, an 8% increase from Q1 2024.
  • Noninterest Income: $27.4 million, a 6.2% increase year-over-year.
  • Total Assets: $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, up 11.5% from December 31, 2023.
  • Total Loans: $2.9 billion, a 5.7% increase from December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 24, 2024, reporting net income of $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, or $0.31 per diluted common share. This compares to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $9.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023.

1816216048488312832.png

Company Overview

Alerus Financial Corp is a financial holding company registered in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It provides various banking services such as checking, debit cards, savings, current deposits, loans and advances, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, payment solutions, and other business products. Additionally, the company provides mortgage loans, retirement planning solutions, individual retirement accounts, retirement plan advisory services as well as wealth management services, including financial & estate planning, trust, and fiduciary services. The company's revenue mainly consists of interest income, commission, management fees, and other income.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Alerus Financial Corp reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, missing the analyst estimate of $0.36 per share. The company also reported revenue of $51.4 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $49.06 million. Despite the revenue growth, the net income declined year-over-year from $9.1 million in Q2 2023, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability.

"We continued to see improvement in our underlying core business during the second quarter of 2024. Overall revenues grew 8% sequentially from the prior quarter as both our spread based and fee based revenues grew at a similar rate," said President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Lorenson.

Financial Achievements

Alerus Financial Corp achieved an 8% sequential growth in overall revenues from the prior quarter. The net interest margin (tax-equivalent) increased to 2.39% from 2.30% in the first quarter of 2024. The company also saw a significant improvement in pre-provision net revenue, which increased by over 48% from the prior quarter. These achievements are crucial for the company as they indicate strong core business performance and effective expense management.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $24.0 million, an 8.0% increase from the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income was $27.4 million, a $2.0 million increase from the first quarter of 2024, driven by improvements across all fee-based businesses. However, noninterest expense decreased slightly by 0.7% to $38.8 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total assets were $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $450.9 million from December 31, 2023. Total loans increased by $156.2 million to $2.9 billion, while total deposits grew by $203.0 million to $3.3 billion. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $38.3 million, or 1.31% of total loans.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $6.2 million $6.4 million $9.1 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.31 $0.32 $0.45
Revenue $51.4 million $47.6 million $48.4 million

Analysis

Alerus Financial Corp's performance in the second quarter of 2024 shows a mixed picture. While the company managed to grow its revenue and improve its net interest margin, the decline in net income year-over-year and the miss on earnings per share indicate underlying challenges. The increase in nonperforming assets and net charge-offs also raises concerns about asset quality. However, the company's strong balance sheet growth and effective expense management are positive signs for future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alerus Financial Corp for further details.

