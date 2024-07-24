Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.69 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $5.402 Billion

Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions Highlight Quarter

32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.402 billion, slightly below analyst estimates of $5.427 billion.
  • Net Income: $680 million, up from $615 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.69, reflecting a year-over-year increase from $1.51.
  • Operating EBITDA: $1.552 billion, up from $1.465 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating EBITDA Margin: 28.7%, a slight increase from 28.6% in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $2.521 billion for the first six months, up from $2.074 billion in the same period last year.
  • Acquisitions: Closed more than $750 million of solid waste acquisitions through July 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Waste Management Inc (WM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Waste Management Inc (WM) is the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

1816219774536019968.png

Performance Overview

Waste Management Inc (WM, Financial) reported revenue of $5.402 billion for Q2 2024, a 5.5% increase from $5.119 billion in Q2 2023. Despite this growth, the company missed the analyst revenue estimate of $5.427 billion. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.69, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.83.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

WM's income from operations increased to $1.009 billion from $944 million in the same period last year. The company's operating EBITDA rose to $1.552 billion, with an operating EBITDA margin of 28.7%. Adjusted figures show an even stronger performance, with adjusted operating EBITDA at $1.618 billion and an adjusted operating EBITDA margin of 30.0%.

“Revenue grew by 5.5% this quarter, and our disciplined focus on leveraging our people, technology, and processes to reduce our cost to serve continued to drive margin expansion,” said Jim Fish, WM’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $5.402 billion $5.119 billion
Income from Operations $1.009 billion $944 million
Operating EBITDA $1.552 billion $1.465 billion
Net Income $680 million $615 million
Diluted EPS $1.69 $1.51

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, WM reported total assets of $33.999 billion, up from $32.823 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $172 million, a decrease from $458 million at the end of 2023. Total liabilities increased to $26.548 billion from $25.927 billion, while total equity rose to $7.451 billion from $6.896 billion.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

WM continues to expand its core collection and disposal operations through targeted acquisitions, including new geographies like Long Island, New York, and growth markets in Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona. The company is also progressing with its planned acquisition of Stericycle and making significant strides in sustainability investments.

“We continue to strategically expand our core collection and disposal operations in North America through targeted acquisitions in new geographies like Long Island, New York and through tuck-in acquisitions in growth markets in Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona,” said Jim Fish.

Despite the missed estimates, WM's robust revenue growth and strategic acquisitions position the company well for future performance. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial results and strategic initiatives outlined in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Waste Management Inc for further details.

