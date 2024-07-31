Bankwell Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company, engaged in providing financial products and services. It offers products related to commercial lending, retail lending, depository services, and others. The bank's commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans to small and mid-sized businesses, and real estate construction and development loans. The retail lending products include residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans. Its depository products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand, and time deposits.

Performance Overview

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG, Financial) reported GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.14 per share for the second quarter of 2024, significantly down from $8.0 million, or $1.02 per share, for the same period in 2023. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $21.9 million, also missing the analyst estimate of $21.34 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was $9.7 million, or $1.25 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.8 million, or $1.68 per share, for the same period in 2023. The company's net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 2.75% for the quarter, while the noninterest expense to average assets ratio was 1.55%.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income $1.1 million $8.0 million Earnings Per Share $0.14 $1.02 Revenue $21.9 million $25.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets were $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $73.8 million, or 2.3%, compared to December 31, 2023. Gross loans totaled $2.7 billion, a decrease of $61.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to December 31, 2023. Deposits totaled $2.7 billion, a decrease of $74.4 million, or 2.7%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) was $36.1 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $27.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.36% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 1.03% as of December 31, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily due to an additional $7.4 million for two loans.

Commentary from Management

"The Company’s core profitability has begun to expand; PPNR Return on Average Assets grew to 1.22% for the quarter, while the Net interest margin (“NIM”) has expanded to 2.75%. We continue to achieve peer-leading operational efficiency with a Noninterest Expense to Average Assets ratio of 1.55% for the quarter. Going forward, the Company’s liability sensitive balance sheet is well positioned for any potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Earnings per share for the second quarter were reduced by approximately $0.66 due to a specific reserve taken on a non-real estate related commercial credit." - Christopher R. Gruseke, President and CEO

Analysis

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG, Financial) faced significant challenges in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased provisions for credit losses and a decrease in net income. Despite these challenges, the company managed to maintain a strong net interest margin and operational efficiency. The decrease in deposits and loans, along with the increased allowance for credit losses, indicates a cautious approach towards credit risk management.

