Oceaneering International Inc (OII) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.34 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $669 Million

Strong Performance in Subsea Robotics and Manufactured Products Segments

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $669 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $653.48 million.
  • Net Income: $35.0 million, or $0.34 per share, reflecting strong profitability.
  • Operating Income: $60.4 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $29.8 million, contributing to an ending cash position of $383 million.
  • Subsea Robotics: Operating income of $61.8 million, a 46% increase from the same quarter last year, with an EBITDA margin improvement to 34%.
  • Manufactured Products: Backlog increased to $713 million, up $295 million year-over-year, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.56.
  • Third Quarter Guidance: Expected EBITDA in the range of $95 million to $105 million, with a low- to mid-single digit percentage increase in revenue.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Oceaneering International Inc (OII, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net income of $35.0 million, or $0.34 per share, on revenue of $669 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted net income was $28.6 million, or $0.28 per share, reflecting the impact of foreign exchange gains and discrete tax adjustments.

1816224709575077888.png

Company Overview

Oceaneering International Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products, robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. Most of Oceaneering's products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. The company realigned its segments in 2020 to promote synergies and cost efficiency. The five segments are subsea robotics; manufactured products; offshore projects group; integrity management and digital solutions; and aerospace and defense technologies.

Performance and Challenges

Oceaneering International Inc (OII, Financial) reported a 12% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, with higher revenue in all business segments. The company's consolidated operating income was 23% higher year-over-year. However, the Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) segment faced challenges due to a reserve taken for a contract dispute and lower activity levels in the space systems business.

Financial Achievements

For the second quarter of 2024, Oceaneering International Inc (OII, Financial) achieved a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $85.9 million. The company's cash flow provided by operating activities was $52.6 million, and free cash flow was $29.8 million, with an ending cash position of $383 million. These achievements are crucial for the company's financial stability and growth in the competitive oil and gas industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Revenue $668,808 $597,910 $599,092
Income from Operations $60,364 $49,199 $36,693
Net Income $34,997 $19,002 $15,135
Diluted EPS $0.34 $0.19 $0.15

Segment Performance

Subsea Robotics (SSR) reported a 46% increase in operating income compared to Q2 2023, with an EBITDA margin improvement to 34%. The Manufactured Products segment saw a 35% increase in operating income on a 12% increase in revenue, with a backlog of $713 million as of June 30, 2024. Offshore Projects Group (OPG) experienced a decline in operating income due to pre-contract award costs and changes in project mix.

Commentary

"Activity levels in our energy-related businesses, led by Subsea Robotics (SSR), increased and outperformed our expectations. Our adjusted EBITDA was in line with our guidance and consensus estimates," stated Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering.

Analysis

Oceaneering International Inc (OII, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in key segments, particularly in Subsea Robotics and Manufactured Products. The company's ability to generate positive free cash flow and maintain a strong cash position is a positive indicator for future growth. However, challenges in the ADTech segment highlight the need for strategic adjustments to mitigate risks and enhance profitability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oceaneering International Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.