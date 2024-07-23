On July 23, 2024, Steven Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 34,228 shares of The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co, known for its confectionery products, is a major player in the chocolate and sugar confectionery market. The company manufactures and sells a wide variety of chocolates, sweets, mints, and other snacks.

Shares of The Hershey Co were priced at $190.83 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $38.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.04, slightly above the industry median of 18.27.

According to the GF Value, The Hershey Co is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, based on a GF Value of $255.30. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, Steven Voskuil has sold a total of 18,000 shares of The Hershey Co and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction follows the ongoing trend of insider activity within the company, where the selling actions have been more prevalent over the past year. Investors and stakeholders in The Hershey Co may find these insider transactions and the company's valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.