Q2 2024 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024

welcome to Vicor's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



James Schmidt - Vicor Corp - Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary, Director



Good afternoon and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer, and I am in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer. Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, is joining remotely.



After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the three and six months ended June 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com. We also filed a Form 8-K today related to the issuance of this press release.



I remind