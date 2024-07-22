Q1 2025 Ryanair Holdings PLC Q&A Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
RYA.I - Ryanair Holdings PLC
Q1 2025 Ryanair Holdings PLC Q&A Call
Jul 22, 2024 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Michael O'leary
Ryanair Holdings PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Neil Sorahan
Ryanair Holdings PLC - Group Chief Financial Officer
Questions and Answers
Unidentified Company Representative [1]
Michael, before we get into the numbers, in your PR, you're calling for urgent ATC reform. Why?
Michael O'leary, Ryanair Holdings PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director [2]
Well, ATC, in the last 10 days of June, delayed 1 in 3 Ryanair