Q1 2025 Ryanair Holdings PLC Q&A Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



RYA.I - Ryanair Holdings PLC

Q1 2025 Ryanair Holdings PLC Q&A Call

Jul 22, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Michael O'leary

Ryanair Holdings PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings PLC - Group Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael, before we get into the numbers, in your PR, you're calling for urgent ATC reform. Why?



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael O'leary, Ryanair Holdings PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, ATC, in the last 10 days of June, delayed 1 in 3 Ryanair