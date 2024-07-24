Half Year 2024 Orange SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 first-half results presentation. Two days before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, we are very proud to be the official partner and to provide all the connectivity for the event. Our teams are very enthusiastic and committed to this flagship project to demonstrate our expertise.



So, let's now zoom and highlight a few points that I will detail in this presentation. Our Lead the Future plan is now at mid-term and is progressing at full speed. H1 results are very strong, with an organic cash flow growth of more than 17% year on year, and