Half Year 2024 Nexans SA Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher Guerin - Nexans SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you. Thank you. Good morning. Welcome, everyone. And thank you for joining us today for our H1 2024 research presentation. Here, this is Chris Guerin, CEO of Nexans. With me is Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO; and Elodie Robbe-Mouillot, VP, Investor Relations.



I will turn you over to now Elodie for the conference call rules.



Elodie Robbe-Mouillot - Nexans SA - VP, Investor Relations



Thank you, Chris. Before we start, I would like to remind participants that this