Jul 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Lawrence Stroll - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board



(video playing) Good morning. Thank you for joining the Aston Martin Lagonda first half 2024 results presentation and Q&A. I am Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman. I am pleased to welcome alongside me today, Amedeo Felisa , Chief Executive Officer; and Doug Lafferty, Chief Financial Officer.



As we enter an exciting second half of 2024, Aston Martin is approaching a pivotal moment in our vision as we progress towards our long-term commitment to deliver sustainable, positive free cash flow generation. This builds on the solid bedrock of our successfully completed planned refinancing, securing improved five-year terms following credit rating agency upgrades and enhancing our liquidity through a new increased RCF provided by our existing lenders.



The results we are reporting today demonstrate our focus on execution in the first half of 2024, reflecting the strong strategic progress made by the company in recent years, we have delivered two of our four new models this year on track during Q2. In