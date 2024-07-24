Jul 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Richard Joyce - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Head of IR
Welcome to Reckitt's half-year 2024 results presentation and our strategic update. Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to the usual disclaimer in respect of forward-looking statements. Now, presenting today is Kris Licht, our CEO; and Shannon Eisenhardt, our CFO. Following the presentation will be the normal Q&A session.
So without further ado, I'd like to introduce Kris to kick things off.
Kris Licht - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - CEO, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Shannon and I will kick off today's presentation with some key messages around our half-one performance, followed by a deeper dive into our numbers and outlook for the year. I will then take you through an update on our strategic agenda, in particular, the actions we are taking to reshape Reckitt through a sharper portfolio and a simpler organization. We will finish with the usual Q&A session.
I'm keen to talk to you about the actions we announced this morning
