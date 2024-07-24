Half Year 2024 Unite Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Joe Lister - Unite Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Greats. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results announcement this morning. Welcome to you all in the room and those joining us remotely. As you will have seen, we've been fairly busy over the last few days and we're excited to be able to talk to you today about the progress that we're making and the plans that we've got. And for those of you who have participated, thank you very much for your ongoing support.



We feel blessed to be operating in a sector which is being supported by structural tailwinds and to have made real progress in locking down an opportunity set that this capital will allow us to keep pushing to unlock and also for us to then go forward and to secure further opportunities from our emerging pipeline. We will, of course, remain disciplined with our capital and continue to rotate out of those assets where we see lower-growth opportunities, and also using debt appropriately within our net debt-to-EBITDA targets. So we'll run through the results and touch on the placing as well this morning, so