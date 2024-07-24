Q2 2024 SSAB AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Hillstrom - SSAB AB - Head - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the SSAB Q2 report. My name is Per HillstrÃ¶m. I'm Head of Investor Relations at SSAB. And presenting today, we have Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO; and CFO, Leena Craelius. And the agenda, as normal, Martin will start to talk about the quarter shortly, Leena will then go into the financials in more details, and then Martin comes back with the outlook and a summary. And then, we will have good time for questions at the end.



So by that please Martin start.



Martin Lindqvist - SSAB AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Per, and good morning and welcome to this quarterly presentation. If I start with the highlights, I would say that the result was fairly stable, just south of SEK3 billion in operating profit and it was lower versus the same quarter last year mainly due to lower US plate prices and I will come back to that.



We continue to see a good development of one of our most important focuses to become the safest