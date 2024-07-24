Half Year 2024 Breedon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Robert Wood - Breedon Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. It's great to see so many people here today, must be the most people we've had in this room for the three and four years now. So welcome everyone. James and I will take about 20 minutes or so to guide you through our presentation, and then open things up for questions.



I'm pleased to report that we've delivered another resilient performance against the backdrop of a challenging GB markets and wet weather across the Group. A strong performance in Ireland and a positive maiden contribution from our US business offset the GB weakness and ensured we delivered positive earnings momentum.



For my team to deliver such a resilient performance given the challenging GB market conditions we have faced is an incredible achievement and I'm truly proud of what they've achieved and thank them for their efforts.



So what has contributed to our performance? I would highlight five things. Firstly, market conditions in the first half weakened further in GB and construction activity across the