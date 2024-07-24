Q2 2024 Banco Santander SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Begona Morenes - Banco Santander SA - Global Head - Santander Investor Relations



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Banco Santander's conference call to discuss our financial results for the first half of 2024. Just as a reminder, both the results report and presentation we will be following today are available to you on our website.



I am joined here today by our CEO, Mr. HÃ©ctor Grisi, and our CFO, Mr. Jose Garcia-Cantera. Following their presentations, we will open the floor for any questions you may have in the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



And with this, I will hand over to Mr. Grisi. HÃ©ctor, the floor is yours.



Hector Grisi Checa - Banco Santander SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Begona. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today's presentation will follow the usual structure. First, we talk about our H1 results in the context of our strategy, then Jose will review our financial performance in greater detail. As Begona said, we will then open the floor for your questions.

