Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Begona Morenes - Banco Santander SA - Global Head - Santander Investor Relations
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Banco Santander's conference call to discuss our financial results for the first half of 2024. Just as a reminder, both the results report and presentation we will be following today are available to you on our website.
I am joined here today by our CEO, Mr. HÃ©ctor Grisi, and our CFO, Mr. Jose Garcia-Cantera. Following their presentations, we will open the floor for any questions you may have in the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
And with this, I will hand over to Mr. Grisi. HÃ©ctor, the floor is yours.
Hector Grisi Checa - Banco Santander SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Thank you, Begona. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today's presentation will follow the usual structure. First, we talk about our H1 results in the context of our strategy, then Jose will review our financial performance in greater detail. As Begona said, we will then open the floor for your questions.
Q2 2024 Banco Santander SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...