Half Year 2024 SGS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024

Ariel Bauer - SGS SA - Investor Relations, Communications & Sustainability



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SGS 2024 half-year results call. My name is Ariel Bauer, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability. I'm here with Géraldine Picaud, our CEO; and Martha Vlatchkova, our CFO.



I would now like to turn the conference over to GÃ©raldine Picaud, CEO of SGS.



Geraldine Picaud - SGS SA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Ariel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. It is a pleasure to share with you today our H1 achievements.



We are very happy with the progress made with the execution of our strategy. During the second quarter, we further developed our service offering in digital trust and sustainability, which will be strong growth drivers in the coming years. We also reinforced our market position with the acquisition of great companies. Our restructuring plan is well on