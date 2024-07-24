Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Patrick Koller - Forvia SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
Good morning and welcome to our half year results presentation with all of you to our Chief Financial Officer, who will guide you through our H1 performances. Our presentations include four chapters We will start with H1 2020 for key highlights, followed by H1 2024 financial performance venue outlook.
And finally, the takeaways on chapter one key highlights for H1. I propose to look at the worldwide automotive production and the pace of electrification worldwide automotive production stood at EUR43.6 million light vehicles in H1 24, broadly stable compared to H1 23 have contrasted situations by geography. We have clearly more volumes in China and less in Europe in Europe, excluding Russia, which accounts for 47% of the group's sales production was down 5% at EUR8.4 million, representing around 19% of worldwide production in North America, which accounts for 24% of our sales production was up 1.8% at EUR8.1 million, representing around 19% of worldwide production in China, which represents 19% of our
Half Year 2024 Forvia SE Earnings Call Transcript
