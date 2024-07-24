Half Year 2024 Gecina SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. I would like to thank you for being with us this morning. During this presentation of our H1 2024 results. Let's start with an overview of our financial performance. First, in the first half of 2024, we recorded continuous growth for the third consecutive year with a net recurring income up by 8.4% in euro and per share. Second, valuation has stabilized, notably, thanks to sound rental growth in central location, why yields have been more stable than six months ago. Third, with a broadly stable LTV and excellent hedging of our net debt. Gecina maintains a strong balance sheet that offers room for optionality and visibility. Fourth, during the first as we have worked to