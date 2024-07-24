Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Gecina 2024 half year earnings call. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host Benat Ortega CEO, joined by Nicholas Dutreuil, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Benat Ortega - Gecina SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. I would like to thank you for being with us this morning. During this presentation of our H1 2024 results. Let's start with an overview of our financial performance. First, in the first half of 2024, we recorded continuous growth for the third consecutive year with a net recurring income up by 8.4% in euro and per share. Second, valuation has stabilized, notably, thanks to sound rental growth in central location, why yields have been more stable than six months ago. Third, with a broadly stable LTV and excellent hedging of our net debt. Gecina maintains a strong balance sheet that offers room for optionality and visibility. Fourth, during the first as we have worked to
Half Year 2024 Gecina SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...