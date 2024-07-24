Q2 2024 Deutsche Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Ioana Patriniche - Deutsche Bank AG - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2024 results call. As usual, our Chief Executive Officer, Christian Sewing, will speak first, followed by our Chief Financial Officer, James von Moltke. The presentation, as always, is available to download in the Investor Relations section of our website, db.com.
Before we get started, let me just remind you that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which may not develop as we currently expect. We therefore ask you to take notice of the precautionary warning at the end of our materials.
With that, let me hand over to Christian.
Christian Sewing - Deutsche Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Ioana, and a warm welcome from me. I'm delighted to be discussing our second quarter and first-half results with you today. After another quarter where we made progress across the businesses on our strategic initiatives, we are on track to hit our financial targets. We generated
