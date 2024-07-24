Q2 2024 Equinor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Angela and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Equinor second quarter analyst conference call. I will now like to turn the call over to the presenters. You may begin.



Bard Pedersen - Equinor ASA - Senior Vice President Equinor, Senior Vice President Equinor, Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. My name is Bard Glad Pedersen. I'm heading up Investor Relations in Equinor. Welcome all to the analyst call for our second quarter results. As usual, I'm here together with our CFO, Torgrim Reitan, who will take us through the results before we open the Q&A. So with that, I hand it to you, Torgrim.



Torgrim Reitan - Equinor ASA - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, Bard. Good morning, and thank you for joining us, and I hope that you are enjoying your summer. So let's dive into the results. So the second quarter demonstrates good progress, and it confirms what we said at