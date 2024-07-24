Half Year 2024 Informa PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Gareth Wright - Informa PLC - Group Finance Director, Executive Director



Finally, the outlook for the remainder of 2024 and 2025 looks really positive. Our underlying revenue growth of 13% is driven by strong performance in Asia and North America, but coming below that level, actually all the markets and all the businesses are showing strong growth year-on-year. We're also delivering consistent volume growth, both at existing events and through the launch of new ones and our international network here is a key advantage.



And we talked about the tower business, the partnership in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year and today, and that's grown from nothing three years ago to a scale business, operating 10 events in 2024. And then combination of volume and value growth is what is delivering 13% growth at the half year and expect to deliver double-digit underlying revenue growth in 2024 as a whole.



And as Stephen touched on earlier, we've got more than 100 of those brands in our business with the major brands with scale brands on track to grow by more than 15% this year. Informa Connect we