Q2 2024 Metso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

This is Juha from Metso Investor Relations, and I want to welcome you all to this conference call where we discuss our second-quarter 2024 results, which were published earlier earlier this morning, we will start with a presentation by our President and CEO Pekka Vauramo; and CFO Eeva Sipilae.



We'll be discussing forward-looking statements.



Okay, thank you, and welcome to our second-quarter earnings call. If we start with the with the highlights of the of the quarter, first of all, we didn't