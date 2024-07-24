Jul 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Kaisa Uurasmaa - Sanoma Oyj - Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sun almost first half 2024 Results Presentation. My name is guys, our small, I'm heading Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanlam. Our first half of the year was strong and earnings improved in both learning and media. And today, our President and CEO, Ralph Coffman, and CFO, Alex Greene will tell you what about after their presentation, we will have a key Q&A session. We will first take questions from the audience here at Sonoma house. Please use the microphone and then we will hand over to the telephone line. If there are any if there is any audience day, you can also use the chat function in the webcast platform for questions. The full event, including the Q&A is recorded and the recording will be available on our website shortly after the event.



With this, I would like to invite drop to start the presentation.



Rob Kolkman - Sanoma Oyj - Chairman of the Executive Management Team, President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank