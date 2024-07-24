Q2 2024 Ge Vernova Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Michael Lapides - GE Vernova Inc. - Vice President of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome to GE Vernova's second quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Scott Strazik and CFO, Ken Parks.



Please note that year-over-year commentary or variances on orders, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and margin discussed during our prepared remarks are on an organic basis. We will make forward