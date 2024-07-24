Q2 2024 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Boston Scientific, second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Monson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Monson - Boston Scientific Corp - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Drew, and welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me on today's call are Mike Mahoney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this morning announcing our Q2 results, which included reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used in this release.



We have posted a link to that release as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used in today's call to the Investor Relations section of our website under the heading Financials & Filings. The duration of this morning's call will be approximately one hour. Mike and Dan will provide comments on Q2 performance as well as the