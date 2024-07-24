Jul 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NaaS' second-quarter and first-half 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. John Wang, company's Investor Relations Director. Thank you, and please go ahead.
John Wang - NaaS Technology Inc - IR
Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. And welcome to NaaS second-quarter and first-half 2024 earnings conference call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online.
Joining me on the call today are Ms. Kathy Wang Yang, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Alex Wu, our President and Chief Financial Officer.
For today's agenda, Ms. Wang will provide an overview of our recent performance and highlights. Mr. Wu will discuss our operating results and go through our financial highlights.
Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to
Q2 2024 NaaS Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...