Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome, to the Interpublic Group second quarter 2024 conference call.



Jerry Leshne - Interpublic Group of Companies Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations



Good morning. Thank you for joining us. This morning, we are joined by our CEO, Philippe Krakowsky; and Ellen Johnson, our CFO. We have posted our earnings release and our slide presentation on our website, interpublic.com.



We will begin with prepared remarks to be followed by Q&A. We plan to conclude before market open at 9:30 Eastern Time. During this call, we will refer to forward-looking statements about our company. These are subject to the uncertainties and the cautionary statements that are included in our earnings release and the slide presentation.



We will refer to forward-looking statements about our company.