Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Wabtec's second quarter 2024 earnings call. With us today are President and CEO, Rafael Santana; CFO, John Olin; and Senior Vice President of Finance, John Mastalerz.



For more detailed risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our forward-looking statements, please see the disclosures in our earnings release and