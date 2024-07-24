Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Chubb Limited second quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Karen Beyer, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Karen Beyer - Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our June 30, 2024, second quarter earnings conference call. Our report today will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to company performance, pricing, and business mix (technical difficulty) growth opportunities, and economic and market conditions which are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please see our recent SEC filings, earnings release, and financial supplement, which are available on our website at investors.chubb.com for more information on factors that could affect these matters. We will also refer today to non-GAAP financial measures,