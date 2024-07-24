Q2 2024 AT&T Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Brett Feldman - AT&T Inc - Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter call. I'm Brett Feldman, Head of Investor Relations for AT&T. Joining me on the call today are John Stankey, our CEO; and Pascal Desroches, our CFO.



With that, I'll turn the call over to John Stankey. John?

