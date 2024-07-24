Q2 2024 CME Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the CME Group second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Adam Minick. Please go ahead.



Adam Minick - CME Group Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning. I hope you're all doing well today, we released our executive commentary earlier this morning, which provides extensive details on the second quarter 2024, which we will be discussing on this call.



I'll start with the Safe Harbor language and then I'll turn it over to Terry. Statements made on this call and in the other reference documents on our website that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any statements. Detailed information about factors that may affect our performance can be found in the filings with the SEC, which are on our website. Lastly, on the final page of the