Q2 2024 Otis Worldwide Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Otis's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being carried live on the Internet and recorded for replay. Presentation materials are available for download from Otis's website at www.otis.com.



I'll now turn it over to Michael Rednor, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Michael Rednor - Otis Worldwide Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Sarah. Welcome to Otis's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Judy Marks, Anurag Maheshwari, and Cristina MÃ©ndez.



Please note, except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations, excluding restructuring and significant non-recurring items. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the appendix of the webcast.



We also remind listeners that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Otis's SEC filings, including our Form 10-K and