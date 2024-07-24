Q2 2024 PROG Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

John Baugh - PROG Holdings Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the PROG Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are Steve Michaels, PROG Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Garner, our Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, certain statements we make will be forward looking, including comments regarding our revised 2024 full year outlook and our outlook for the third quarter of 2024, the health of our portfolio, and our expectations for write-offs for our Progressive Leasing segment