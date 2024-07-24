Q2 2024 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the General Dynamics second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Please note this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Shelton, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Nicole M. Shelton - General Dynamics Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the General Dynamics second quarter 2024 conference call. Any forward-looking statements made today represent our estimates regarding the company's outlook. These estimates are subject to some risks and uncertainties.



Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings. We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional disclosures about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures, please see the slides that accompany this webcast, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website,