Q2 2024 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Timothy Hayes - Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - Vice President - Shareholder Relations



Good morning, and welcome everyone to Blackstone Mortgage Trust's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Tim Johnson, Chair of the Board of Directors; Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Marone, Chief Financial Officer; and Austin Pena, Executive Vice President of Investments.



This morning, we filed our 10-Q and issued a press release with the presentation of our results, which are available on our website and have been filed with the SEC. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside of the company's control. Actual results may differ materially.



