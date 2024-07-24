Q2 2024 Brandywine Realty Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Brandywine Realty Trust Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sweeney, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Gerard Sweeney - Brandywine Realty Trust - President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee



G.G, thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in our second quarter 2024 earnings call. On today's call with me are George Johnstone, our Executive Vice President of Operations; Dan Palazzo, our Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Tom Wirth, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Prior to beginning, certain information discussed during our call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although we believe estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot give assurances that the anticipated results