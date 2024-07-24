Jul 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Range Resources Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Laith Sando, Vice President, Investor Relations at Range Resources. Please go ahead, sir.
Laith Sando - Range Resources Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Range's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. The speakers on today's call are Dennis Degner, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Scucchi, Chief Financial Officer.
Hopefully, you've had a chance to review the press release and updated investor presentation that we've posted on our website. We may reference certain slides on the
Q2 2024 Range Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
